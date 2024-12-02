Bitpanda, a European crypto asset trading platform, has announced that a listing in the UK is not part of its plans due to a lack of liquidity in share trading.

Bitpanda, which is among the largest Europe-based digital asset exchanges, is considering a listing; however, London is not on the list, according to officials from the company, cited by the Financial Times.

The drop in UK IPOs

The news comes during a period of downfall in initial public offerings in the UK, with the amount raised from listing in the first half of 2025 reaching the lowest point in 30 years. Additionally, uncertainty is at its highest when it comes to London’s position as a hub for global capital. Throughout this, politicians and regulators are looking to revitalise the UK’s capital markets by implementing a series of reforms. Representatives from Bitpanda mentioned that, nowadays, companies are distancing themselves from the London Stock Exchange, mentioning Wise’s case, whose shareholders voted to switch its primary listing from London to New York, aiming to increase investor interest and scale liquidity in its shares.

Furthermore, Bitpanda commented that, liquidity-wise, the London Stock Exchange is not in a good place. Considering this, the company plans to list in either Frankfurt or New York. However, at the time of writing, no decision on the location or timing had been made. Besides the UK’s landscape, Bitpanda would not list in the region as it just launched its services there and made most of its capital from continental Europe. The crypto exchange rolled out operations in the UK around the middle of August 2025, providing investors with access to over 600 digital assets.

These decisions follow an increase in companies wanting to list in New York, reassured by the US government's support for the industry. President Donald Trump’s administration has promoted digital assets, selecting friendly regulators and setting aside lawsuits initiated during the previous administration.