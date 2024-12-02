Convera and Ripple have announced a partnership to offer stablecoin-enabled cross-border payment and treasury solutions for businesses.

The partnership brings together two distinct sets of capabilities: Convera's global payments network and FX expertise on one side, and Ripple's digital asset liquidity, on- and off-ramping, and cross-border settlement infrastructure on the other. The arrangement is designed to address payment corridors where traditional settlement options are limited or slow.

How the model works

According to the press release, the collaboration is built around a settlement structure referred to as a `stablecoin sandwich`. Under this approach, payments will originate and conclude in fiat currency, while a regulated stablecoin will be used for the intermediate settlement layer. Convera will manage the end-to-end payment orchestration, whilst Ripple is set to provide the underlying liquidity and digital asset infrastructure.

Moreover, officias of the companies mentioned that enterprises are increasingly seeking faster and more flexible cross-border payment options without taking on the operational complexity associated with direct digital asset exposure. With this in mind, the model is intended to reduce settlement friction without requiring businesses to hold or manage digital assets directly.

Market and regulatory context

The announcement reflects a broader shift in the commercial payments sector, where regulated stablecoins are increasingly being considered as a viable settlement layer alongside traditional correspondent banking rails and real-time payment systems. Regulatory frameworks governing stablecoin issuance and use in payments have been advancing in several major jurisdictions, creating more structured conditions for enterprise adoption.

The partnership does not involve businesses interacting directly with digital assets. Instead, the digital asset layer operates within the settlement process, remaining largely transparent to the end payer and payee. This process positions the collaboration as an infrastructure-level integration rather than a product requiring clients to adopt crypto-native workflows.

The companies have not disclosed specific launch timelines for the combined offering or details on which payment corridors will be prioritised at launch. Further information on Convera's outlook for payment infrastructure developments is expected in a forthcoming report focused on liquidity trends and multi-rail ecosystems.