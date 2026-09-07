Confirmo has launched instant stablecoin payouts for EU businesses, following authorisation by the Central Bank of Ireland, granted earlier in 2026.

The move comes against a changed regulatory landscape for crypto payments in Europe. On 1 July 2026, the transitional period under MiCA ended, meaning crypto payment providers without full licensing in the region are no longer permitted to operate there. This has narrowed the field to a smaller group of authorised providers serving what the company describes as a fast-growing market for regulated stablecoin transfers.

Confirmo, established in Ireland, holds a dual authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland: as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider under MiCA, and as a payment services provider under the EU (Payment Services) Regulations 2018. The combination allows the company to passport its services across the European Economic Area from a single regulatory base, serving clients in all 30 EEA states without seeking separate authorisation in each member state. Running stablecoin payouts under a payment services authorisation places them on a comparable regulatory footing to traditional payment methods, rather than treating them solely as crypto activity.

Addressing cross-border payment friction

Confirmo states that cross-border payments have historically been slow and costly. According to World Bank data sending money internationally costs an average of around 6.5% of the transferred amount, with settlement often taking a few business days as funds move through a chain of correspondent banks. For businesses managing high volumes of cross-border payments, including supplier, staff, or client payments across multiple jurisdictions, the cost and delay accumulate with each transaction. Stablecoin payouts, by contrast, settle within seconds and at a lower cost, according to the company.

Payout capabilities

Through Confirmo Payouts, EU businesses can automate payments to large numbers of recipients through a single API, with dashboard-initiated payouts available across Confirmo's global markets. Settlement takes place in stablecoins across major blockchain networks. The company points to payroll and remittance providers as potential users able to process cross-border contractor and worker payments without conventional bank settlement times, alongside trading firms handling client payouts at scale.

Confirmo's payout infrastructure already spans several international corridors. With EU payouts now operational, the company positions itself as a single regulated partner for businesses managing outbound cross-border payments from Europe.

The launch reflects a broader trend of stablecoin infrastructure providers seeking regulatory alignment with existing payment services frameworks, as MiCA's full application reshapes which providers can operate in the EU market.