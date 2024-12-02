Concordium, a blockchain infrastructure company, and Utexo, a platform for USDT settlement on Bitcoin's Lightning Network, have announced a strategic partnership to build an identity and payments stack targeting regulated industries and the emerging agentic payments economy.

The joint solution combines Utexo's USDT settlement on Bitcoin Lightning, offering fixed-cost transactions regardless of size, with client-side validation providing privacy by default, with Concordium's zero-knowledge proof identity layer. The ZKP layer enables selective disclosure, allowing businesses and AI agents to meet identification and verification obligations without exposing underlying personal data or requiring infrastructure rebuilds.

Initial focus: gaming and high-risk payments

The partnership launches with a primary focus on online gaming, sports betting, and other areas where regulatory pressure has created urgent demand for compliant payment alternatives. Following credit card deposit bans by major platforms, including DraftKings, operators representing an estimated 70% of market share are reported to be actively seeking new payment rails. Existing alternatives are described as failing on at least one dimension of cost, speed, privacy, or compliance. The combined offering addresses all four simultaneously, with configurable fees providing cost predictability for payment service providers and operators.

Utexo is backed by Tether and Franklin Templeton, and holds existing integrations with high-volume processors, including CoinsPaid, which handles over USD 30 billion in annual USDT volume. Concordium brings established relationships with regulated financial institutions and an EU-compliant identity framework.

Agentic payments infrastructure

Beyond gaming, the partnership is designed to support AI agent payments. Concordium's Agent Chain framework enables AI agents to carry verifiable, ZKP-backed identities, allowing counterparties and regulators to confirm an agent's legitimacy without accessing underlying data. Combined with Utexo's instant, fixed-cost USDT settlement, the infrastructure is designed to enable compliant agentic payments at scale. The partnership is launching with joint proposals across more than 300 companies spanning payment service providers, exchanges, agentic businesses, and enterprise wallets.

Commenting on the news, Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, CEO of Concordium, said AI agents transacting on behalf of people and businesses need a verified identity they can carry and settlement rails they can trust. Adding to this, Viktor Ihnatiuk, CEO of Utexo, said the partnership eliminates the trade-off between fast settlement and compliance for gaming operators and agentic counterparties.