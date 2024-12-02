Coinbase has received conditional approval from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a national trust company.

The approval does not transform Coinbase into a commercial bank, as the company has stated it will not accept retail deposits or engage in fractional reserve banking. Instead, the OCC charter is intended to bring federal regulatory uniformity to custody services, an area the OCC framework was specifically designed to govern through oversight of assets held in safekeeping.

Regulatory context and strategic intent

The OCC charter applies to custody and market infrastructure activities that Coinbase has been developing over a number of years. A federal framework, the company noted, will bring consistency across its custody business and provide a foundation for expanding into payments and related services for both institutional and retail clients.

Coinbase's pursuit of a national trust charter reflects a broader industry trajectory in which digital asset firms seek to operate within established financial regulatory structures rather than alongside them. While the US Congress has made progress on digital asset market structure legislation, Coinbase's approach signals an intent to advance under existing federal frameworks without waiting for comprehensive statutory change.

The conditional nature of the approval means that Coinbase must still work through requirements set by OCC staff before the charter is fully operative.

Existing state oversight remains in place

The federal approval does not supersede Coinbase's existing relationship with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). The company has operated under a NYDFS BitLicense since 2015, a framework the company has credited with building operational maturity and institutional credibility. Both the BitLicense and the existing state trust charter will remain in effect alongside any future federal structure.

The coexistence of state and federal oversight reflects the layered regulatory environment in which major digital asset firms currently operate in the US, where no single unified federal framework has yet fully replaced the patchwork of state-level licences that emerged in the sector's earlier years.

This development positions Coinbase among a small number of crypto-native firms to have obtained or sought federal banking or trust authority, a trend that may carry implications for how regulators and competitors approach the custody and payments segments of the digital asset market going forward.