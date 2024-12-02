Coinbase Australia receives AFSL licence from ASIC

Coinbase Australia has received an Australian Financial Services Licence with retail derivatives authorisation from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The licence includes a retail derivatives authorisation, allowing the company to offer leveraged crypto products to retail clients.

The AFSL approval comes ahead of Australia's Corporations Amendment (Digital Assets Framework) Bill 2025, which is expected to require digital asset exchanges to hold such a licence as part of a broader overhaul of the regulatory framework governing crypto platforms. Through the process of obtaining the licence in advance of the legislation's entry into force, Coinbase positions itself among the first crypto operators to meet the forthcoming standard.

Under the AFSL, Coinbase Australia plans to offer crypto and equity perpetuals to Australian customers, with futures and options to follow. The company has described this as part of a broader strategy to extend its product range into areas traditionally associated with conventional financial services, including stock trading and payments, delivered through the Coinbase application.

According to the official press release, Coinbase first entered the Australian market in 2016. In 2022, it incorporated a local entity, Coinbase Australia Pty Ltd, which registered with AUSTRAC, Australia's financial intelligence and anti-money laundering agency. The local platform subsequently launched with PayID support, retail advanced trading functionality, and 24/7 customer service. The company also partnered with RMIT University's Blockchain Innovation Hub on Web3 research and joined the Digital Economy Council of Australia.

The AFSL subjects Coinbase Australia to the same conduct, disclosure, governance, and consumer protection obligations that apply to other licensed financial services providers in Australia. A company official with oversight responsibilities for the AFSL brings prior experience at Australia's largest online broker and in senior roles at ASIC, including work on market structure and regulatory policy.

Market positioning

Australia represents a notable crypto market, with adoption rates among the highest globally. Coinbase's regulatory progress there reflects a wider industry shift towards seeking formal licensing frameworks in key jurisdictions, particularly as governments move to bring digital asset activity within existing financial services infrastructure.

The AFSL approval does not by itself constitute authorisation under the pending legislation, though it establishes a compliance baseline aligned with the direction of incoming rules. Coinbase has indicated it intends to continue engaging with ASIC and Australia's Treasury on the shape of the final regulatory framework.