Coinbase and Webull have expanded their partnership, bringing crypto trading and custody infrastructure to Canada.

The expansion sees Webull Canada integrate Coinbase's Crypto-as-a-Service platform, giving the trading platform access to institutional-grade custody and trading infrastructure. The move follows earlier rollouts of the partnership in the US, Brazil, and Australia, extending Webull's crypto offering to a fourth market.

Crypto adoption rising in Canada

Under the partnership, Coinbase will act as Webull Canada's infrastructure provider for crypto services, supporting order execution and custody for Canadian clients. The companies have positioned the collaboration as a response to increasing demand for crypto exposure among Canadian investors.

According to a survey by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), the share of Canadians owning crypto assets has risen to 25%, compared with 10% in 2023. The OSC's findings point to a wider trend of increasing awareness, ownership, and optimism toward crypto assets across the country.

Additionally, the survey shows an increased attention of Canadian crypto owners to protection solutions. For example, earlier in 2026, Canada's Ontario Provincial Police and OSC, alongside other US and UK authorities, have rolled out Operation Atlantic, an initiative aimed at identifying scam victims, preventing fraudsters, and raising awareness about crypto investment schemes.

Webull Canada Crypto Limited operates as an Order Execution Only crypto trading service. It is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and holds membership with the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), although crypto assets held through the platform are not covered by CIPF protection. Coinbase Canada is registered as a Restricted Dealer across all Canadian provinces and territories.

Part of a broader international rollout

According to the announcement, Webull selected Coinbase as an infrastructure partner based on its range of supported assets, global market coverage, and status as a publicly traded, regulated company.

The Canadian launch represents a further step in Coinbase's strategy of supplying infrastructure to established trading and brokerage platforms seeking to add crypto capabilities rather than build such systems independently. As adoption expands in markets such as Canada, the companies describe the approach as part of a wider move toward bringing regulated crypto access to a broader base of retail investors.