Circle, one of the largest regulated e-money token issuers under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation, has received approval from the Autorité des marchés financiers on 20 April 2026 to provide crypto-asset services in France under the MiCA framework.

The approval enables Circle France to offer custody and transfer services for crypto-assets related to the stablecoins it issues, USDC and EURC, in accordance with Article 60(4) of MiCA, and to provide those services to customers across the European Economic Area.

The approval builds on Circle's existing regulatory standing in the EU, where it holds e-money institution licences for USDC and EURC issuance. The addition of an AMF authorisation for custody and transfer services extends Circle's ability to offer a broader range of regulated services to European customers directly through its French entity.

MiCA regulatory context

MiCA entered into full force for stablecoin issuers in June 2024, requiring e-money token issuers operating in the EU to hold appropriate licences and comply with reserve, governance, and consumer protection obligations. The custody and transfer service authorisation under Article 60(4) addresses a specific category of crypto-asset services tied to a regulated issuer's own tokens, providing a structured pathway for stablecoin issuers to offer associated custody and settlement services within the same regulatory framework.

Circle has described its approach to European expansion as centred on operating within regulatory frameworks as they develop, rather than seeking exemptions or pursuing unregulated market entry.

Commenting on the news, Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle, noted that the approval reflects the company's continued commitment to working within European regulatory frameworks and supporting the development of trusted digital financial infrastructure in France and across the EU.

Back in April 2026, Circle also rolled out Circle Payments Network (CPN) Managed Payments, a fully managed stablecoin settlement service designed to enable payment service providers, fintechs, banks, and global enterprises to access USDC-based settlement without the need to manage digital assets directly.