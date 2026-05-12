Circle has launched Circle Agent Stack, a suite of tools enabling AI agents to hold assets, discover services, and transact with USDC autonomously.

The suite is aimed at developers and self-running AI systems that require financial infrastructure capable of operating at machine speed, with low transaction costs and cross-border reach.

From developer tools to agent-native infrastructure

The initial release of Circle Agent Stack comprises four products. Circle CLI is a command-line interface that allows developers and AI agents to build applications on top of Circle's broader platform, with a focus on wallet management, payments, and policy controls. Agent Wallets are permissionless, policy-controlled wallets optimised for autonomous asset management, enabling agents to hold, send, and manage funds within predefined parameters and spending guardrails. Nanopayments, powered by Circle Gateway, represents a protocol enabling gas-free USDC transfers as small as USD 0.000001, designed for high-frequency, sub-cent, machine-to-machine payment flows. Furthermore, Agent Marketplace was developed as a directory of agentic services that both humans and AI agents can browse, assess, and integrate with, allowing agents to discover and pay for services programmatically.

Together, these products extend Circle's existing developer platform, which already includes Circle Skills, with the payment rails and tooling intended to support greater autonomous participation in what Circle describes as the agentic economy.

Stablecoins as infrastructure for autonomous systems

The strategic rationale behind Circle Agent Stack centres on the properties of stablecoin infrastructure. Circle positions USDC as suited to agent-driven transactions due to its programmability, round-the-clock availability, and compatibility with multiple blockchains and payment protocols. Traditional financial infrastructure, the company notes, was designed around manual processes such as individual onboarding, approval workflows, and human-initiated payment flows, none of which align with the operational requirements of software acting autonomously.

In addition, Circle Agent Stack is presented as open and composable, meaning developers can build on its components without requiring proprietary integrations. The Nanopayments protocol in particular addresses a gap in existing payment infrastructure: the ability to process very high volumes of very small transactions without incurring gas fees, which has historically made micro-payment use cases economically unviable on-chain.

The launch marks a shift in how Circle is positioning its platform. Rather than framing its infrastructure solely as a tool for developers and enterprises building payment products, the company is now explicitly targeting AI agents themselves as end users of its financial services. This positions Circle within a broader industry discussion around how autonomous software systems will interact with economic infrastructure, representing a question that is drawing attention from payments firms, blockchain developers, and AI companies alike.

No specific figures were disclosed regarding the number of agents or developers currently active on the platform, nor were pricing details for the individual products provided beyond the technical parameters of the Nanopayments protocol.