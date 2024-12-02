BVNK has joined Visa in a strategic collaboration that will see the company enabling stablecoin payments for Visa Direct.

Coming as the next phase in the relationship between the two companies, the move will allow BVNK to support Visa Direct’s stablecoin services in select markets. Before this, Visa Ventures invested in BVNK in May 2025, and the current integration represents Visa Direct’s entry into stablecoin infrastructure offered by BVNK.

BVNK will facilitate stablecoin pre-funding, enabling select business customers to fund Visa Direct payouts leveraging stablecoin instead of only fiat. Additionally, the company will deliver payouts to end recipients in stablecoins, placing digital dollars in recipients’ wallets.

Expanding into stablecoins

The collaboration with BVNK will enable Visa Direct’s stablecoin services in approved areas, in turn facilitating additional avenues to meet a wider range of client needs and providing end customers with more choice in how and when they access their funds.

At the same time, the strategic initiative underlines Visa’s continued commitment to investing in stablecoin technology and further advancing the payments landscape. Mark Nelsen, Global Head of Product, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions at Visa, added to this, saying that stablecoins represent a significant opportunity for global payments, presenting substantial potential to minimise friction and scale access to more efficient payment options, including during weekends, holidays, and when banks are closed.

Furthermore, Jesse Hemson-Struthers, CEO of BVNK, mentioned that, as both Visa and BVNK believe in the capabilities of stablecoin technology, working together is set to unlock a new layer of payment development where stablecoins will be embedded directly into Visa Direct. This will offer businesses and end consumers more options when it comes to how they receive and send their funds.

Initially, the launch is set to centre on markets with strong demand for digital asset payments. Following this, Visa and BVNK plan a broader global expansion based on customer needs and requirements.