Broadridge extends governance platform to tokenised equities

Broadridge Financial Solutions has extended its governance platform to support digital assets, with Galaxy as its first public company client for on-chain proxy voting.

The initiative will focus on enabling proxy voting, corporate actions, and disclosures to be managed across both traditional and tokenised securities within existing workflows.

The platform allows public companies, funds, broker-dealers, wealth managers, and retail and institutional investors to administer governance activity regardless of how their assets are held. The announcement positions Broadridge's governance infrastructure as a complement to its existing tokenisation operations, which currently process USD 8 trillion in tokenised assets per month.

Galaxy will use Broadridge's platform for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting and vote in May 2026. The deployment marks one of the first instances of on-chain proxy voting being used by a publicly listed company in the US.

Proxy votes will be recorded on a blockchain infrastructure based on Avalanche's layer-1 network and subsequently distributed across multiple blockchains. Through integration with Broadridge's ProxyVote platform, investors accessing digital wallets will be able to receive materials, confirm holdings, and submit votes with a verifiable record on-chain.

Single view across all holding types

A central feature of the solution is its consolidation of governance activity across registered, beneficial, and tokenised holdings into a unified issuer view. This approach is designed to remove fragmentation for companies that issue tokenised shares alongside traditional shares and need consistent oversight of governance activity across all categories.

The platform is built to accommodate both issuer-sponsored and third-party-sponsored tokenised securities, reflecting the varied models currently emerging in digital asset markets. Broadridge has framed this compatibility as a requirement for supporting the sector as market structures continue to evolve.

Tokenisation in financial services has gained significant traction in recent years, with major financial institutions and infrastructure providers moving beyond pilots to production-scale deployments. Governance infrastructure, which cover shareholder rights such as proxy voting and corporate actions, has lagged behind the pace of tokenisation itself, creating a structural gap as more securities are represented digitally on-chain.

Broadridge's move to close that gap through a production deployment with a listed public company signals a shift from theoretical capability to live market function. The ability to manage governance across both legacy and tokenised holdings in a single workflow also addresses a practical challenge for issuers navigating a transitional period in capital markets, where both formats are likely to coexist for some years.