Bitso Business, the B2B arm of Bitso, has announced the expansion of its operations into Chile and Peru, accompanied by the rollout of two new products designed to support both cross-border and local payments.

Entering the two new countries will enable Bitso Business to offer financial solutions that support businesses in navigating cross-border operations across Latin America. As part of the Stablecoin Conference LatAm 2025, the company also announced the launch of FXaaS to support firms in providing their clients with less expensive and more efficient FX utilising stablecoin infrastructure, as well as a new product, namely Pay with Bitso, which allows users to offer crypto payments to their customers.

Meeting the needs of Latin American businesses

According to Bitso Business, cross-border payments and stablecoins have taken a significant role in the new digital economy. As detailed in the Stablecoins Landscape in Latin America report, stablecoins more than doubled their share of the total volume transacted in the first half of 2025. The study included a behavioural analysis and a sample of over 1,300 Bitso Business’ clients. Currently, both in Latin America and beyond, stablecoins are leveraged by businesses navigating issues such as inflation, treasury management, and high-cost cross-border payments.

In addition to expanding into the new Chilean and Peruvian markets, Bitso Business introduced two products, including Foreign Exchange as a Service (FXaaS) and Pay with Bitso. With FXaaS, institutional clients are set to be able to embed FX services directly into their platforms, providing trading in multiple Latin American currencies. Clients will be able to benefit from competitive pricing and deep liquidity, real-time USD availability, and simplified user experiences with instant withdrawals. The solution can be utilised by financial institutions, payment providers, and fintech companies.

On the other hand, Pay with Bitso enables merchants to accept crypto payments from Bitso users and benefit from instant fiat and crypto settlement, mitigating volatility risks and meeting compliance standards. Bitso Business developed the solution to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional payments, allowing merchants to integrate crypto without added complexity.

As part of the initial launch of Pay with Bitso, nine million Bitso users are set to be able to use crypto and stablecoin payments online and at select physical locations.