BitGo has launched a Model Context Protocol server enabling AI-powered development tools to access its documentation and API resources via natural language.

The release marks BitGo's first step towards positioning its digital asset infrastructure as compatible with AI-driven development workflows. Developers building on the BitGo platform can now use MCP-compatible clients to query setup guidance, explore wallet functionality, review transaction flows, understand staking documentation, configure webhooks, and navigate policy features, without leaving their existing development environments.

Connecting digital asset infrastructure to AI agents

MCP is an open standard designed to allow AI assistants to connect to external data sources. Through the process of exposing its developer resources through this protocol, BitGo enables its platform to function as what it terms 'agentic infrastructure', meaning AI agents can programmatically retrieve contextual documentation rather than relying solely on static references or manual searches.

The BitGo MCP server is available immediately and is compatible with a range of tools including Claude Code, Claude Desktop, Cursor, ChatGPT, JetBrains IDEs, VS Code, and Windsurf. Setup instructions are accessible via the BitGo Developer Portal.

Separately, the Developer Portal features an 'Ask AI' tool allowing developers to submit questions directly within documentation pages, an additional channel for accessing documentation-based guidance.

Industry context

The release reflects a broader trend in developer tooling, where financial infrastructure providers are adapting their platforms to support AI-assisted workflows. As large language models become more embedded in software development environments, the ability for platforms to surface their documentation and APIs through standardised protocols has become increasingly relevant for developer adoption.

BitGo, listed on the NYSE under the ticker BTGO, provides digital asset custody, trading, and finance services to institutional clients. The MCP server launch extends its developer-facing offering, though the company has indicated that further integrations with AI tooling are planned.