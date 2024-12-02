BitGo Holdings prices IPO above range, raising USD 212.8 mln

BitGo has completed an initial public offering that raised USD 212.8 million, advancing plans to become the first crypto company to enter US public markets in 2026.

The Palo Alto-based cryptocurrency custody firm sold 11.8 million shares at USD 18 each, exceeding the marketed range of USD 15 to USD 17. The pricing places BitGo Holdings’ valuation at approximately USD 2.08 billion. The company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BTGO, with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup acting as lead underwriters.

The listing arrives during a period of increased scrutiny for the US digital asset sector. Lawmakers are advancing a long-debated market structure bill that could redefine how cryptocurrencies are regulated, including the division of oversight between securities and commodities authorities. Several industry participants, including Coinbase, have previously warned that elements of the proposal could restrict certain business models.

IPO tests investor appetite during a volatile market

Investor sentiment towards cryptocurrencies has also been affected by a sharp market downturn in October 2025, which raised expectations for companies seeking capital market access.

Other companies are expected to follow. Crypto asset manager Grayscale and cryptocurrency exchange Kraken have been reported as considering public offerings later this year, potentially using BitGo’s debut as a reference point. Their plans contrast with the more favourable conditions seen earlier in 2025, when firms such as Circle and Figure were listed during rising token prices and strong investor interest.

Founded in 2013, BitGo Holdings provides custody and security services for digital assets, safeguarding cryptocurrencies on behalf of institutional and corporate clients. This segment has gained prominence as banks, asset managers and other financial institutions expand their exposure to digital assets.

The general sector experienced renewed momentum in the first half of 2025, supported by a pro-crypto stance from President Donald Trump’s administration and regulatory initiatives such as the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which coincided with Bitcoin reaching record levels.