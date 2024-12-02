BitGo has partnered with Ledgible to offer its institutional clients access to integrated digital asset tax reporting and accounting solutions.

The arrangement introduces tax lifecycle capabilities into BitGo’s platform, enabling its customers to incorporate compliance functions directly into custody, trading, and staking operations.

The collaboration is aimed at addressing the growing need for robust tax infrastructure as regulatory scrutiny increases in the digital asset sector. BitGo customers will be able to use Ledgible’s software for cost basis tracking, regulatory filings, and forms such as the 1099, as well as for reconciliation across a variety of asset activities.

Compliance focus for institutional adoption

Representatives from Ledgible stated that tax reporting has become a central element of institutional cryptocurrency operations rather than an afterthought. They noted that the integration with BitGo offers clients a direct route from secure storage of assets to compliant reporting.

BitGo officials commented that demand for auditable and scalable tax infrastructure has grown alongside clearer regulatory guidelines in several markets. They said that working with Ledgible provides clients with a way to meet current compliance standards while accommodating potential future changes without slowing operational processes.

Ledgible’s platform connects digital asset activity with traditional accounting systems through its API and existing integrations. The company provides services to enterprises, fund managers, and financial institutions seeking to manage complex reporting requirements.

BitGo offers custody, wallets, staking, trading, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. It serves institutions, exchanges, platforms, and retail investors, processing a significant share of Bitcoin transactions globally.