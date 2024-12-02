Non-custodial crypto wallet Bitget Wallet has rolled out MemeScan, a mobile-first trading tool developed for real-time discovery, analysis, and execution of memecoins.

Bitget Wallet designed MemeScan for advanced traders, providing an efficient and integrated user experience for mobile crypto trading. Additionally, the service aims to address usability issues for onchain traders, as many wallets remain desktop-first or browser-based, leaving mobile users to contend with slower interfaces, delayed data, and multi-step execution. MemeScan comes as a replacement for this fragmented experience with a unified, app-native interface, enabling customers to scan for tokens, assess risks and narratives, and trade instantly, from a single screen.

Additional features of MemeScan

Bitget Wallet’s new tool provides K-line chart updates, AI-generated token summaries, and real-time risk flags underlining wallet concentration, developer activity, and suspicious trading behaviour. Traders are set to be able to filter assets by theme, market cap, launch stage, and price momentum. Additionally, the solution includes one-tap execution and provides low trading fees, in turn optimising it for high-frequency and cost-sensitive strategies.

Furthermore, even if the tool is retail-friendly when it comes to its design, MemeScan is developed for advanced users, delivering the performance and insight required by high-volume and early-stage token traders. For more casual users, Bitget Wallet provides Bitget Wallet Alpha, a companion tool that automatically surfaces trading and newly launched tokens based on AI-generated signals and user preferences, supporting beginning exploration of meme markets without needing to manually scan onchain data.

Coming as a companion to the product launch, Bitget Wallet has introduced a trading campaign linked to the Pump.fun TGE, the first launchpad integrated into MemeScan. From 9 July to 18 July 2025, users who trade Pump.fun tokens via MemeScan are set to be eligible for uncapped PUMP token airdrops. Also, Bitget Wallet has started integrating the LetsBonkFun ecosystem.