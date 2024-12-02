Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget has entered into a strategic institutional partnership with Fibonacci Capital to advance its commitment to improving institutional-grade infrastructure.

Through this collaborative agreement, Bitget seeks to support its allegiance to scaling token market efficiency and assisting in sustainable growth for listed projects. With experience in HFT and market making across different centralised exchanges, Fibonacci Capital provides expertise in token liquidity recovery, launch support, and long-term market growth.

Expanding access to institutional-grade liquidity solutions

As part of this collaboration, Fibonacci Capital is set to facilitate institutional-grade liquidity solutions to listed projects on Bitget while also supporting Web3 ventures in accessing capital, achieving sustainable trading volumes, and reaching Bitget’s global community of users. Additionally, Fibonacci Capital’s InfoFi platform, an AI-enabled analytics suite, offers real-time insights on token liquidity, order flow, and market impact. The tool will support Bitget-listed projects with dashboards and execution strategies personalised to project milestones and performance indicators.

Furthermore, working with Fibonacci Capital assists Bitget’s broader efforts to scale and optimise its trading infrastructure, providing market participants with access to capital, transparent pricing, and a liquid trading environment that offers benefits to both projects and traders. Commenting on the move, representatives from Bitget emphasised that the partnership with Fibonacci Capital falls in line with Bitget’s vision to enable strong projects with the liquidity and exposure they require to expand. By teaming up, the two organisations seek to develop an augmented market environment that prioritises strategic expansion, deep liquidity, and fair access to capital for projects.

Teaming up with Fibonacci Capital comes shortly after Bitget announced its collaboration with an Indian content creator and crypto advocate to support a blockchain and AI summit held in Malaysia. The initiative underlined the company’s continued focus on regional cooperation and emerging technology discussions. Organised by the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM), the event saw participation from members from India, South Asia, China, Singapore, the Middle East, and other regions. The summit sought to position Malaysia as a growing focal point for blockchain and AI convergence in Southeast Asia.