Cryptocurrency platform Bitget has partnered with an Indian content creator and crypto advocate to support a blockchain and artificial intelligence summit held in Malaysia.

The move signalled the company’s continued focus on regional collaboration and emerging technology discussions. Organised by the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM), the event attracted participants from India, South Asia, China, Singapore, the Middle East and other regions. It featured panel discussions, keynote sessions, and networking opportunities centred on developments in Web3, AI, and decentralised technologies.

The summit aimed to position Malaysia as a growing focal point for blockchain and AI convergence in Southeast Asia. According to Bitget officials, supporting events like these aligns with the company’s strategy to encourage ecosystem development through education and engagement at the grassroots level.

Focusing on local engagement and regional positioning

A representative from Bitget described the presence of an Indian crypto advocate at the summit as a reflection of the industry’s increasingly global nature and the need for cross-border collaboration. They added that the company intends to continue enabling decentralised technologies wherever such ecosystems are forming.

Pushpendra Singh, who co-led the summit, commented that Malaysia’s growing reputation as both a tourism and technology destination made it a suitable location for international dialogue. He said the event aimed to bring together a wide range of stakeholders around a shared vision for responsible innovation.

The summit is one of several recent initiatives linked to Bitget’s stated goal of encouraging cryptocurrency adoption through partnerships and educational outreach.

Established in 2018, Bitget operates a cryptocurrency exchange and non-custodial wallet supporting more than 130 blockchains. Its services include trading tools, staking, decentralised application access, and multi-chain functionality. The firm has also established several brand affiliations across sports and education, including partnerships with LALIGA, Turkish national athletes, UNICEF, and MotoGP.