Bitget has partnered with Paydify to enable merchants to access Bitget's global user base for stablecoin payments through a single integration.

Seychelles-based Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a partnership with Paydify, a stablecoin payment infrastructure provider, to expand stablecoin payment acceptance for merchants worldwide. The integration allows merchants connected to Paydify to access Bitget's 125 million global users through a single payment connection, reducing the technical complexity of accepting stablecoin payments across multiple wallets and blockchain networks.

Paydify supports stablecoin payment acceptance across leading wallets and blockchain networks, providing a unified gateway that allows merchants to process on-chain payments while maintaining control over their funds.

Market context and adoption barriers

Consumer-to-business stablecoin transaction volume grew 128% year-on-year, reflecting accelerating adoption of stablecoins as a payment instrument rather than purely a trading or investment asset. Despite this growth, merchant adoption has remained constrained by fragmented liquidity and disconnected payment networks, creating friction for businesses seeking to accept stablecoin payments without building separate integrations across multiple ecosystems.

The partnership addresses this by improving connectivity between exchanges, merchants, wallets, and end users through a single integration layer, lowering the barrier to merchant onboarding while maintaining a consistent checkout experience for buyers.

Strategic positioning

For Bitget, the partnership extends its Universal Exchange model - which consolidates trading, holding, and spending within a single environment - into merchant payment infrastructure, positioning its user base as a source of stablecoin spending power accessible to connected merchants. For Paydify, access to Bitget's user network significantly expands the addressable market for its payment gateway.

No details on the number of merchants currently connected to Paydify or the stablecoins and blockchain networks supported at launch have been disclosed.