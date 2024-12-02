BitBit has launched Bitcoin tipping on X, leveraging Spark to let users send and receive payments directly via their X usernames.

In essence, the update enables transactions without requiring recipients to have a wallet in advance. Instead, payments can be linked to an X username, with recipients given 21 days to create a wallet before unclaimed funds are refunded to the sender.

The feature builds on X’s earlier tipping function, first rolled out in 2021, but distinguishes itself as the first self-custodial option available on the platform. By removing the need for intermediaries, the system aims to enable better direct control of funds.

Spark as the payments infrastructure

The integration is powered by Spark, a Bitcoin Layer 2 developed by Lightspark. Spark is designed to support real-time, low-cost payments and provide a framework for building financial applications on Bitcoin. Lightspark already works with companies such as Coinbase, NuBank and Bitso on related payment solutions.

Representatives from Lightspark noted that Spark was created with the intention of making value transfer across the internet function in the same open manner as online communication. Company officials said that BitBit’s use of Spark demonstrates Bitcoin’s potential to support digital payments at scale.

Similarly, officials from BitBit said that X was a natural environment to introduce the service, given that hundreds of millions of people already use the platform and that much of the cryptocurrency-related discussion takes place there.

The wallet extension is currently available for all browsers compatible with Chrome. Mobile support and stablecoin integrations are expected in upcoming releases, though no precise timeline has been disclosed.



