BingX rolls out AI Master crypto trading strategist

BingX has launched a new tool called AI Master, which it describes as an artificial intelligence-based strategist for cryptocurrency trading.

The product is part of the company’s suite of AI tools aimed at integrating automation into trading processes. The exchange said AI Master draws on strategies attributed to five experienced digital asset investors, combining them with machine learning optimisation. It is designed to support both newcomers and more established traders, offering functions such as strategy generation, execution management, and post-trade analysis.

Features and competition launch

Among its capabilities are automated alerts on trading activity, back testing of strategies against market data, and simplified trade execution that adjusts to market conditions. The platform also includes a review function, intended to provide transparency around performance outcomes and to help users refine future strategies.

According to company representatives, the system is positioned not as a single tool but as a trading strategist that can bring more structure to decision-making and potentially expand access to systematic trading approaches.

To coincide with the launch, BingX has opened a trading competition with a prize pool of USDT 3 million. Participants will have the option to compete against AI Master directly, while additional rewards will be offered through activity-based contests and random draws.

BingX said the introduction of AI Master follows the earlier release of AI Bingo, with both tools reflecting its effort to incorporate artificial intelligence into multiple aspects of the trading process. The exchange indicated that further AI-powered features are under development as it seeks to expand its product line.