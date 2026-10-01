Binance has enabled eligible overseas Binance Pay users to pay at PayPay-supported merchants in Japan through HIVEX.

The interoperability is enabled through HIVEX, and PayPay-supported merchants continue to receive settlement in JPY.

According to the announcement, around 48 million eligible Binance Pay users in more than 100 countries and regions can now access millions of merchant locations across Japan. The service targets inbound travellers and covers spending on dining, shopping, accommodation, and other travel-related purchases.

Binance Pay connects to established local QR payment ecosystems. Users pay with digital assets, while merchants continue to receive settlement in local currency. Furthermore, in Japan, this connection runs through PayPay, which gives Binance Pay users access to the PayPay merchant network.

For merchants, the settlement process stays in JPY. The company presents this as a way to serve international customers without changing how merchants receive funds.

Strategic context

Binance describes the Japan launch as an extension of Binance Pay's presence in a market with a high level of cashless payment adoption. The company positions the integration as part of its longer-term aim to make digital asset payments more accessible in everyday and cross-border transactions. It also presents the deal as an example of how integration with established local payment networks can link digital assets to fiat-based payment experiences that consumers already know.

Thomas Gregory, VP of Payments & Fiat at Binance, described Japan as a major travel destination that is shaping the development of connected, cashless payments. He also said the integration with PayPay reflects the growing convergence of traditional fiat payment systems and digital assets. In their view, it gives travellers additional ways to pay and helps PayPay-supported merchants serve international customers.

Part of a wider QR network in Asia

The Japan rollout builds on Binance Pay's existing QR payment network across major travel corridors in Asia. The announcement did not list the other markets involved. Binance said the rollouts together are intended to extend Binance Pay's presence in key regional travel markets and support cross-border spending by travellers.

The model Binance outlines relies on working with established domestic QR networks. Merchants keep a fiat-based experience, while payers use digital assets through Binance Pay. Japan's addition places one of Asia's travel destinations within that framework, with PayPay's merchant network serving as the point of acceptance for overseas users.