Binance launches Sharia-compliant crypto staking

Binance has introduced a new offering aimed at users seeking investment options aligned with Islamic finance principles.

Branded as Sharia Earn, the product is structured to comply with Sharia law through a multi-token staking mechanism involving BNB, ETH, and SOL.

The staking services are based on Binance’s existing infrastructure, namely Simple Earn Locked Products for BNB and liquid staking for ETH and SOL. Under this structure, users receive tokenised representations of their staked assets, WBETH and BNSOL, which increase in value according to the underlying return rates. BNB staking rewards are paid daily in a variable amount and credited directly to users’ Spot Accounts.

Compliance framework and certification

The design of Sharia Earn adheres to key Islamic financial principles, including the prohibition of interest (riba), avoidance of excessive uncertainty (gharar), and exclusion of sectors such as gambling, alcohol, and adult content. The offering has been certified by Amanie Advisors, an Islamic finance consultancy, with a Sharia Compliance Certificate issued on 1 July 2025.

To maintain religious compliance, Binance uses a Wakala contract model. Under this arrangement, user assets are allocated to projects and protocols screened for ongoing Sharia compliance. Binance representatives stated that this ensures transparency in how rewards are derived and distributed.

Binance officials noted that while the product was designed to meet the needs of Muslim investors, it may also appeal to others looking for transparent and values-based crypto investment options. The company has not disclosed specific partnerships tied to the underlying blockchain ventures involved.

As part of the launch, Binance has rolled out a number of limited-time promotions offering up to USD 100,000 in crypto rewards. These include leaderboard-based rewards for users who subscribe to Sharia Earn products, as well as red packet giveaways for both new users and referral participants. The promotions are capped by quantity and require user registration and verification. Full campaign details will be announced separately.