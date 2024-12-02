AMINA Bank launches custody and trading for SUI token

AMINA Bank AG, a regulated Swiss crypto bank, has launched custody and trading services for SUI, the native token of the Sui blockchain.

This move makes it the first licenced bank globally to support SUI in both custody and trade, ahead of anticipated wider adoption in public markets. The rollout comes as several asset managers have filed for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to SUI, including applications from Canary Capital, 21Shares, and Bitwise. These developments signal a push for the Sui token to become more accessible to institutional and retail investors through traditional financial instruments.

SUI staking will also be introduced to AMINA clients in the coming months, according to company officials. The offering includes transaction governance measures to meet compliance and audit requirements. Trading on the platform is unrestricted by volume caps or position limits.

Institutional demand and blockchain infrastructure

Sui’s underlying architecture has been designed to meet the performance demands of large institutions. With a focus on speed and scalability, the Layer-1 blockchain claims to support latency-sensitive applications and enterprise use cases. According to data from the protocol's ecosystem, total value locked on Sui has reached USD 2.2 billion since its launch two years ago.

Officials from AMINA Bank said the decision to support SUI aligns with its goal of providing institutional clients with early access to infrastructure-level digital assets. They noted that the bank is looking to identify technologies that are positioned for wider adoption and integrate them into its regulated platform before they become mainstream.

A representative from Mysten Labs, the developer behind Sui, commented that partnering with a regulated institution like AMINA allows the protocol to reach traditional financial channels more effectively. They also said that the Sui platform was built to handle the scale required by banks and large enterprises, and that the collaboration with AMINA accelerates this adoption.