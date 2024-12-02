Cameron Robertson explains how the Burner payment stack brings stablecoin payments to retail, enabling tap-to-pay crypto transactions with instant on-chain settlement.

In this interview, Cameron Robertson, CEO of Arx Research, shares the story behind Burner, a crypto-native payments stack designed to make stablecoin payments practical for everyday retail use. Built around secure NFC technology, the Burner ecosystem combines the Burner Wallet, physical Burner Cards, and the newly launched Burner Terminal to enable tap-to-pay transactions that settle directly on-chain.

Cameron explains how Burner evolved from a simple, easy-to-use hardware wallet into a unified payments solution now used by more than 30,000 merchants and consumers, and why retail adoption, not speculation, is the next critical phase for digital assets. The conversation explores what merchants should care about most: lower costs, instant settlement, reduced chargeback risk, and compatibility with existing point-of-sale workflows.

The interview also addresses how Burner compares with traditional payment rails, the role of compliance and fraud prevention, and what merchants should know as stablecoins move closer to checkout. Finally, Cameron outlines Burner’s rollout plans and shares what’s next for the platform in 2026.

About author

Cameron Robertson has worked on secure hardware, consumer electronics, and cryptocurrency tools for over a decade. He co-founded Lockitron in 2009, a Y Combinator–backed company that created the first smartphone-controlled door lock, which was acquired by The Chamberlain Group in 2018. Since then, he has focused on leveraging secure chips in conjunction with blockchain technology to make digital cash a viable means of payment, through projects including KONG Cash, Offline Cash, and, most recently, as a co-founder of Arx Research.

About Arx

Arx Research was founded in 2022 with the mission of making cryptocurrencies and stablecoins easy for anyone to save, secure, and spend like cash.

Arx manufactures Burner, an easy-to-use, low-cost hardware wallet designed for gifting crypto. It recently launched Terminal, the first point-of-sale system designed to process direct tap-to-pay stablecoin payments from Burner and other wallets, alongside traditional contactless transactions.