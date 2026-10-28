NewsRegulations

South Korea fines Google and Apple USD 47.6 mln over in-app payments

CP

Claudia Pincovski

28 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
in-app paymentsapp storesalternative paymentsfines
Countries:
Korea, Republic of

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