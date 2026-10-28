The Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) has fined Google and Apple a combined KRW 63.71 billion (USD 47.6 million) for effectively forcing app developers to use their in-app payment systems. At its plenary meeting, the regulator imposed a fine of KRW 42.9 billion (USD 32.1 million) on Google and KRW 20.81 billion (USD 15.6 million) on Apple for violating the Telecommunications Business Act. The decision is the first enforcement of the in-app payment provisions since the law was amended.

Third-party payments subject to 26% commission

According to the KMCC, Google and Apple allowed developers to use only their own in-app payment systems or third-party payment systems built into the app, while blocking other options such as links to external payment websites. Even when developers chose third-party payments, the companies charged a 26% commission and imposed conditions the regulator considered unreasonable, which in effect pushed developers towards the platforms' own systems. The commission also found that Google limited how developers could display prices for different payment methods, while Apple required developers adopting third-party payments to submit a separate app. In addition, both companies delayed app reviews without giving developers specific reasons.

Alongside the fines, the KMCC issued corrective orders requiring the companies to allow in-app links to external payment websites and to revise the commission structure for third-party payments. The regulator will not file criminal complaints against either company. Google announced changes to its payment policies in March 2026, including external payment options and lower service fees from 31 December 2026, but these were not considered in the decision.

A case three years in the making

South Korea amended the Telecommunications Business Act in 2021, becoming the first country to ban app marketplace operators from requiring developers to use their in-app payment systems. The law allows fines of up to 3% of an operator's relevant revenue. The KMCC's predecessor, the Korea Communications Commission, launched its investigation in August 2022 and in October 2023 gave advance notice of combined fines of up to KRW 68 billion. The final decision was delayed until the KMCC replaced the commission in October 2025.

Kim Jong-cheol, Chairperson of the KMCC, told a parliamentary audit that he expected a decision before the end of the month. In Europe, the European Commission fined Apple EUR 500 million in April 2025 under the Digital Markets Act over rules that prevented developers from steering users to offers outside the App Store.