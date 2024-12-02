WebinarsRegulations

PCI DSS 4.0: Building Merchant Trust in the Next Era of Compliance

Organized on 26 Mar 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 03:00 PM CET

CH

Cosmina Hrisca

27 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • What PCI DSS 4.0 actually changes for PSPs and payment providers
  • Why compliance is shifting from static audits to continuous monitoring
  • How payment providers can simplify compliance for merchants
  • How stronger compliance programmes help reduce risk and scheme penalties

Presenters

Masha Cilliers

Masha Cilliers

Consultant, Board Advisor, NED, and Payment Industry Expert (Moderator)

Chris Bucolo

Chris Bucolo

Director, PCI compliance at IXOPAY

Keywords:
PCI DSS 4.0ComplianceMerchant ProtectionPSPsRegulatory Requirements
Countries:
World
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