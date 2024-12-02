PCI DSS 4.0: Building Merchant Trust in the Next Era of Compliance

Compliance is shifting from static audits to continuous monitoring.

PCI DSS 4.0 introduces new requirements that affect how payment providers protect merchants and manage compliance across their portfolios. At the same time, European payment companies operate in a highly regulated environment, with strict expectations from regulators, card schemes, and merchants.

In this webinar, The Paypers and Aperia Compliance explore what PCI DSS 4.0 means in practice for PSPs and payment platforms - and how modern compliance tools can simplify operations while strengthening merchant protection.