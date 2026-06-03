Paula Albu, Junior Editor at The Paypers, explores the key findings from TreviPay’s latest report, 'How to Win and Keep B2B Buyers: What finance, sales, and operations leaders across Europe and the UK expect from payments, invoicing, and technology.'

B2B buyers are no longer judging suppliers solely on product quality, pricing, or delivery. According to TreviPay’s latest research, payment and invoicing experiences have become critical factors influencing supplier selection, repeat purchasing, and long-term loyalty.

Based on a survey of 550 business buyers across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia, the report highlights how payment flexibility, invoice customisation, ERP integration, and AI-driven processes are reshaping buyer expectations.

Payment experience has become a loyalty driver

Traditionally viewed as a back-office function, payments are now a key part of the customer experience. More than half (54%) of respondents said invoicing-related factors increase their likelihood of making repeat purchases from a supplier.

Invoice customisation emerged as a particularly important capability, with 82% of respondents saying it influences supplier choice. This figure rises to 93% among buyers in Spain.

B2B buyers expect flexibility, not standardisation

One of the clearest themes throughout the report is the growing demand for payment choice. Buyers increasingly expect suppliers to support multiple payment options, flexible credit terms, and purchasing processes that fit their existing workflows.

While credit cards remain popular for convenience and speed, trade credit continues to play a central role in B2B purchasing. More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents said the ability to pay on 30-, 60-, or 90-day terms is important when selecting a supplier.

Friction in the order-to-cash process remains a major challenge

Despite significant investment in digital transformation, many buyers continue to encounter friction throughout the purchasing journey.

The most common pain points include incorrect invoices (30%), limited ERP integration (31%), inconsistent invoice formats (31%), and delays in approval workflows (34%).

These findings highlight a persistent disconnect between digitising individual processes and delivering an optimal end-to-end experience. Suppliers that reduce friction across onboarding, payments, and reconciliation may gain a competitive advantage in increasingly crowded markets.

Business size shapes buyer expectations

The report also reveals differences based on company size.

Larger organisations place greater emphasis on ERP integration, purchase controls, and governance. When it comes to AI adoption, these organisations are also more likely to focus on optimising processes and reducing manual tasks (20%), compared to just 9% of companies with 100-200 employees. Mid-sized businesses, meanwhile, value flexibility and speed.

Why are enterprises investing in AI or other emerging technologies? The main drivers include improving decision intelligence, strengthening fraud prevention and risk management, and reducing manual tasks. When it comes to AI adoption, almost all companies have concerns about internal expertise gaps and regulatory compliance.

Understanding these differences and the operational complexity behind them could become a key differentiator in B2B commerce.

Looking ahead

The report concludes that suppliers should reassess how closely their payment and invoicing experiences align with buyer expectations. As B2B purchasing becomes increasingly digital, buyers are demanding the same levels of flexibility, visibility, and convenience they experience elsewhere.

For suppliers, improving onboarding, expanding payment choice, reducing invoice friction, and integrating more closely with buyer systems may not only strengthen customer relationships but also improve cash flow visibility and long-term commercial performance.

Want to learn more? Download the full report here!

About Paula Albu

Paula Albu has experience in content writing and editing, as well as being a creative storyteller. As a Junior Editor at The Paypers, she investigates Web3 technologies along with the latest trends and regulations in banking and fintech. Paula is committed to turning complex industry topics into engaging, accessible content that resonates with readers and creates a meaningful connection. She is available via LinkedIn or at paula@thepaypers.com.

About TreviPay

TreviPay is a fully managed B2B payments platform for global brands. Proven to increase AOV and reduce DSO, our accounts receivable automation software, enhanced by AI, optimises order-to-cash and integrates with all channels and ERPs. With more than four decades of experience powering over USD 8 billion in global trade, TreviPay is the choice of top retailers, manufacturers, and travel companies, including Walmart, Lenovo, and United Airlines.