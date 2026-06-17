Zip US has announced support for Stripe's Shared Payment Tokens, extending its flexible payment options into AI agent-initiated commerce transactions.

Australia-listed Zip Co has announced that its US business, Zip US, will support Stripe's Shared Payment Tokens (SPTs), enabling AI agents to initiate transactions on a customer's behalf using their preferred payment method without exposing sensitive payment credentials. The announcement extends Zip's existing partnership with Stripe into the emerging agentic commerce channel.

Shared Payment Tokens are designed to allow AI agents to complete purchases on behalf of consumers while preserving customer control over payment authorisation and method selection. The technology addresses a specific limitation of current AI-driven transactions, which have typically relied on card-on-file payments, restricting the availability of alternative payment methods such as buy now, pay later in agentic checkout flows.

Customer control and payment flexibility

Zip US's support for SPTs is framed around preserving consumer choice and transparency in AI-mediated transactions. As AI agents take on a more active role in initiating purchases, the question of which payment methods are available - and who controls the transaction - becomes commercially and operationally significant. By integrating with Stripe's SPT infrastructure, Zip ensures its flexible payment options remain accessible in agentic checkout experiences rather than being displaced by default card-on-file behaviour.

Rory Herriman, US Chief Technology and Operating Officer at Zip US, noted that while agentic AI has the potential to make shopping more optimal, preserving customer control over choice, transparency, and confidence at every step remains central to Zip's approach.

Kevin Miller, Head of Payments at Stripe, noted that the integration enables AI agents to offer flexible payment options to buyers at checkout, helping businesses improve conversion while giving buyers more choice in how they pay.

No details on the timeline for broader availability or the number of merchants expected to be affected by the integration have been disclosed.