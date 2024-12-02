Yuno, a global financial infrastructure platform, has announced the launch of Payments Concierge, an agentic AI product designed to automate payment operations for merchants running global payment stacks.

The announcement was made at the HumanX conference in San Francisco on 6 April 2026. Payments Concierge operates as an always-on AI agent that monitors, analyses, and acts across a merchant's payment operations without requiring manual intervention. Rather than surfacing alerts for human review, the system is designed to take autonomous action within the merchant's configured permissions and security controls.

Core capabilities

The product includes real-time anomaly detection that identifies approval rate drops, rejection spikes, and provider outages as they occur, including subtle patterns such as a specific issuer silently declining transactions that would be difficult to catch through manual monitoring. Autonomous optimisation capabilities allow the agent to adjust routing rules, enable or disable payment providers, and reorder checkout payment methods to pre-select the option with the highest approval probability before a transaction is attempted.

Payments Concierge also provides transaction-level visibility into interchange and scheme fees, enabling merchants to understand the true cost of individual payments and optimise routing for both performance and cost reduction. Reporting and analysis tasks that previously required hours of manual data extraction and formatting can be completed through a single prompt, with output available in formats suited to both operational and executive audiences.

The product is accessible through WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, and Slack, allowing payment teams to interact with it through existing communication channels.

Commenting on the launch, Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and co-founder of Yuno, said Payments Concierge represents a different approach to payment operations, not a smarter dashboard or a better alert, but an autonomous agent that understands a merchant's entire payment strategy and continuously acts on it.