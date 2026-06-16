Visa has launched Click to Pay for eligible Revolut Visa cardholders across the UK and Europe.

According to the official press release, Click to Pay removes the need for shoppers to manually enter card numbers, passwords or one-time codes at checkout, and is designed to work across devices, browsers, and participating merchants. Because Revolut is enabling the feature at card level, eligible customers will arrive at participating merchants already enrolled, without a separate registration step.

In addition, Revolut will also make Click to Pay available to merchants in the UK and Europe, allowing businesses in those markets to offer the checkout option to their customers.

Click to Pay is underpinned by network tokenisation, which replaces card numbers with secure tokens designed for digital commerce, rather than storing or transmitting card details directly. According to Visa network data, this approach can reduce fraud by up to 91% compared with manual card entry, reflecting the use of tokenised credentials in place of exposed card numbers. Authorisation rates (representing the proportion of legitimate transactions that are successfully processed) can increase by up to 11% compared with manual PAN entry, and checkout using Click to Pay can be up to 20 seconds faster than typing card details by hand. The standard also supports Visa Payment Passkeys, which use biometric verification in place of passwords or one-time codes.

Industry context

The rollout reflects a broader shift in the payments industry away from static card details and towards tokenised, digitally native credentials that can be used throughout the online purchase journey. Visa and Revolut have positioned the expansion as groundwork for emerging use cases in which payments and identity verification operate together in the background, including agentic commerce, digital identity verification, and social and embedded commerce.

Mathieu Altwegg, Head of Product & Solutions, Europe, Visa, described the rollout as a scaling moment for Click to Pay in Europe. Moreover, Alex Codina, General Manager of Merchant Payments at Revolut, said the addition of Click to Pay gives customers a further option for managing online payments alongside the company's existing checkout features.