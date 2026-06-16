NewsPayments

Visa launches Click to Pay for Revolut cardholders in UK, Europe

SA

Sinziana Albu

16 Jun 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipproduct launchpaymentsclick to pay
Countries:
Europe

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