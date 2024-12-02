Trustly joins Sabre to offer Pay by Bank in travel

The arrangement will see Sabre incorporate Trustly’s account-to-account payment technology into its offering for travel agencies operating in the region.

Sabre, a US-based travel technology provider, operates one of the largest global distribution systems (GDS), which supplies tools and infrastructure to a wide network of travel agencies. By integrating Pay by Bank functionality, Sabre aims to expand its range of accepted payment methods, enabling travel providers to offer bank transfers as an alternative to cards.

Rising demand for alternative payment methods in travel

Representatives from Trustly stated that recent trends indicate growing consumer interest in alternatives to traditional card payments, with a reported 230% year-on-year increase in holiday spending via Pay by Bank solutions in the UK during January.

The partnership is expected to support travel agencies in simplifying transactions and managing cash flow more effectively, while offering end customers a secure and immediate way to pay directly from their bank accounts. Officials from Sabre noted that the collaboration is part of an effort to improve payment processes and provide more flexibility within the travel booking experience. They also confirmed that Trustly's payment technology will be recommended to Sabre’s clients as part of the expanded offering.

The rollout of Trustly's integration with Sabre Direct Pay is planned over the coming months, with a webinar scheduled for later in 2025 to brief travel agencies and related stakeholders on its implementation and use cases.

Other notable Trustly partnerships include a collaboration with Paytweak to roll out a new payment solution for merchants across Europe. The two companies pooled their efforts to deliver a unified payment offering that falls in line with regulatory requirements, merging optimal use, security, and operational efficiency for businesses operating across Europe.

For more information about Trustly, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.