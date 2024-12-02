Trustly has partnered with Virgin Media O2 to offer advanced direct debit automation and one-off Pay by Bank payments for VMO2 customers.

Trustly is a global provider of Pay by Bank solutions, demonstrating growth while achieving profitability. Through its Open Banking platform, Trustly facilitates simplified payment experiences by connecting consumers and merchants. Its patented technology warrants that the transactions are processed in real-time, ensuring both speed and security.

Trustly's commitment to transforming payment methods is evident in its partnerships with brands, including PayPal, eBay, Hargreaves Lansdown in Europe, FanDuel, T-Mobile, and Coinbase in North America.

The integration of Trustly’s advanced payments technology is set to take place in the coming months. This partnership will allow VMO2 to update its payment and onboarding processes, reinforcing its dedication to simplifying customer experiences.

The key features of this collaboration include

Direct Debit Automation: the introduction of Pay by Bank will offer users a safe, quick, and innovative method for signing up for VMO2 services;

Simplified Payments: One-off Pay by Bank transactions will facilitate easier payment processes by providing a seamless connection to users' bank accounts through Trustly's Open Banking services.

This partnership aligns with the UK Government’s goal of promoting account-to-account payment adoption. VMO2 was one of the first telecommunications providers in the UK to embrace Open Banking, launching a pioneering direct debit account automation pilot in 2023 that saw over 60% uptake among eligible users. Additionally, the company provides ecommerce digital payment solutions, having introduced digital wallets for recurring contract payments in 2024, a service in the UK telecoms industry.

The adoption of Open Banking has surged, with recent statistics indicating that by March 2025, there were 13.3 million active Open Banking users in the UK. Now, one-fifth of consumers and businesses are utilising this financial advancement, an important rise from just one in 17 in March 2021.

For Trustly, this partnership signifies its ongoing commitment to the UK market, building on its established collaborations with UK companies such as Hargreaves Lansdown and government agencies like HMRC.