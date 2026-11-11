Travelex has partnered with Western Union to launch a remittance service for customers in the UK and the Netherlands.

Under the agreement, Travelex customers can send money to more than 200 countries and territories through the network of Western Union. The service runs on Western Union’s point-of-sale software and is being introduced at physical retail locations operated by Travelex in both markets, according to the official announcement.

Rollout and availability

In the first phase of the rollout, the service is being deployed at 124 Asda Travel Money stores operated by Travelex in the UK and at 39 Travelex stores across the Netherlands. Payment options differ by market. In the UK, customers can fund transfers by cash or card at participating Asda stores, while in the Netherlands, transfers can be funded by cash at participating Travelex stores.

Recipients can receive funds into a mobile wallet, provided they have pre-registered, into a bank account, or in cash at a Western Union retail location. According to the companies, transfers can be completed within minutes, depending on the location, compared with up to five days for typical international bank transfers. In addition, a next-day delivery option is also available in selected countries.

Remittances are commonly used by individuals sending money to family members abroad, and both launch markets record substantial outbound volumes. Citing World Bank data, the companies stated that consumers in the UK sent close to EUR 11.5 billion abroad in 2025, while consumers in the Netherlands sent more than EUR 18 billion over the same period. Romania, India, Jamaica, Pakistan, and the Philippines are among the main destinations for remittances sent from the UK.

Through the process of highlighting transfer times measured in minutes rather than days, the companies are positioning the service against conventional international bank transfers, which remain a common alternative for cross-border payments.

Partnership structure

The partnership combines Western Union’s global financial network, which serves more than 100 million customers, with Travelex’s retail operations, including its experience running customer-facing services in high-footfall locations. For Travelex, which is primarily known as a foreign exchange provider, the agreement adds money transfers to the services available in its stores. In addition, for Western Union, it provides access to customers through Travelex’s existing physical locations in the two countries.

Leonard Stolk, Travelex Managing Director, said the companies share an aim of making international money transfers simpler and more accessible, describing the launch as part of the company’s plans to expand how it serves customers in the Netherlands and the UK. Massimiliano Alvisini, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe & CIS at Western Union, stated that the partnership reflects the company’s objective of making financial services more accessible and of serving customers at the time and place they need them. Jacquiline Kelleher, Managing Director UK, Travelex, noted that combining the company’s retail presence and customer relationships with Western Union’s international reach is intended to address changing customer needs in the remittance market.

The companies have described the current deployment as the first phase of the rollout. Details regarding subsequent phases, additional locations, or further markets have not been disclosed.