Brazil-based Clara, a corporate spend management company, has secured USD 105 million through a combination of equity and debt-like financing. The capital will support the expansion of its sales and engineering teams, the development of AI tools for corporate finance departments, and entry into new markets as the company broadens its range of financial products.

Structure of the financing

The funding comprises a USD 65 million Series C equity round anchored by Citius, Kaszek Ventures, and DEG, a subsidiary of Germany’s KfW Group. The remaining USD 40 million comes from renewed growth financing, a debt-like facility provided by the Customer Value Fund of General Catalyst, a long-time backer of the company.

The round follows Clara reporting that it has surpassed USD 100 million in annualised net revenue and has recorded positive earnings before interest, taxes, and certain accounting expenses for more than a year. According to Bloomberg, which describes the company as a Latin American unicorn, the combination of equity and debt-like capital is intended to fund both client acquisition and product and geographic expansion.

Stablecoin settlement and agentic payments

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Gerry Giacoman Colyer explained that the new capital is meant to position Clara for its next phase of growth, covering new clients, new products, and new regions. Several of the products being added to the platform involve the use of stablecoins to settle payments made through credit cards, including Clara’s own cards.

The company is also developing AI-powered tools for corporate finance teams. These include agentic payments, which can automate transactions and other financial tasks, as well as tools designed to help finance teams operate more efficiently.

Much of the funding is set to go towards hiring, with Clara planning to add more than 100 employees across its sales and engineering teams. The company official noted that AI is also changing how Clara approaches hiring and productivity, adding that staff who work with the technology in new ways can be considerably more productive.

Company background and regional funding context

The round comes as venture capital investment in Latin America remains well below pandemic-era levels. According to PitchBook data cited by Bloomberg, capital raised in the region totalled approximately USD 400 million through the third quarter of 2026, compared with around USD 500 million during the same period in 2025.

For Clara, the financing coincides with a shift beyond its core spend management offering towards a wider product set, with stablecoin-based card settlement and AI-driven automation for finance departments forming part of that expansion alongside its planned entry into new geographic markets.