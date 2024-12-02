Thunes has launched a direct-to-workforce cross-border payout solution enabling businesses to pay remote, freelance, and gig workers instantly across 140 countries.

The solution allows companies to disburse funds in real time to bank accounts, mobile wallets, and stablecoin wallets, reaching an estimated 12 billion endpoints across 140 countries on a 24/7 basis.

The product is accessible through a single API, removing the need for businesses to maintain multiple payment provider relationships or navigate complex technical integrations. Through the process of connecting companies directly to local payment systemsm, Thunes positions itself as a single-network alternative to fragmented payout arrangements.

Stablecoin access and FX volatility

A notable feature of the solution is the option to pay workers in stablecoins, a capability specifically aimed at markets where local currency volatility can erode the value of earnings between disbursement and receipt. This addresses a structural challenge in high-volatility economies, where FX fluctuations can reduce the effective income of remote workers even after payment has been processed.

According to the company, 90% of gig workers consider speed of access to funds a primary factor when selecting a payout system. The solution targets this request by enabling on-demand pay delivery at the point of need.

Ecosystem reach and use cases

Thunes reports that the solution is already in use across several categories, including international payroll processing, gig platform disbursements, e-commerce refunds, insurance claim payments, and NGO operations in markets with limited financial infrastructure.

Global payroll firm Ontop is among the businesses already using the service. A company official at Ontop noted that managing payroll across a distributed international workforce had become increasingly complex, particularly with growing demand for stablecoin-based payout options, and described the integration with Thunes as a means of guaranteeing timely payment across a wide range of formats and endpoints.

The launch reflects broader structural shifts in how work is organised globally. The rise of platform-based employment and cross-border freelancing has expanded the demand for real-time, multi-currency disbursement infrastructure. However, existing correspondent banking rails and multi-provider payout arrangements have often struggled to meet the speed and coverage expectations of this workforce segment.

For payments and fintech operators, the significance of the Thunes solution lies in its single-entry-point architecture. Rather than requiring businesses to build or manage separate integrations for different regions or wallet types, the API consolidates access to local networks across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and beyond. This model aims to reduce operational overhead for platform operators while extending payout coverage to workers in markets traditionally underserved by conventional banking infrastructure.