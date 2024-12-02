Thunes gains 50 US licences

The newly formed entity of Thunes Financial Services LLC gained the licences, aiming to allow Thunes to offer its Pay and Accept suite of services directly to corporates, merchants, and digital platforms in the US.

The acquisition of these licences in the US allows the company to extend its global footprint while ensuring high standards of regulatory compliance and transparency. It also reinforces its commitment to better managing risk, equipping Thunes to drive innovation in cross-border payments and support businesses globally by improving its legal and operational foundation.











Scaling into the US

Leveraging the licences, Thunes can contract directly with American businesses for real-time cross-border payments, via its Direct Global Network, which reaches over 130 countries and supports 80 currencies.

Moreover, American members of the network will now be able to fund Thunes locally. Leveraging Thunes’ SmartX Treasury system, US members will gain speed, transparency, protection, control, and cost efficiency in carrying out international payments. Members from around the world also gain benefits, having direct access to the US market through a single integration.

Securing US licences reflects the company’s mission to build a compliant global payments infrastructure and its investment in further developing its Fortress Compliance platform, ensuring adherence to global regulations. The company is committed to further offering value-added solutions for its members and clients, tailoring its offerings based on needs and demands.

Earlier this year, Thunes scaled its Direct Global Network into Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, which enables its members to benefit from efficient cross-border payment solutions for consumer and business transactions.

