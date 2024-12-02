Thunes extends Direct Global Network to Taiwan

The expansion integrates Thunes' Pay-to-Banks capabilities, allowing its network members to facilitate instant payouts to individual and business bank accounts across all major banks in Taiwan.

According to the official press release, Taiwan plays a significant role in international trade and finance, with a growing need for efficient payment solutions. In January 2025, the country recorded total exports of USD 38.7 billion, a 4.4% increase from the previous year.

The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) projects the country's GDP growth at 3.42% for 2025, citing strong private consumption, increased investment, and rising exports as key factors. These economic trends contribute to a steady demand for seamless international transactions.

Thunes representatives noted that the expansion enhances the network’s ability to offer faster, more transparent, and cost-effective cross-border transactions. They brought up that direct connections improve transaction success rates and reinforce the company’s global payment infrastructure.

What else has Thunes been up to?

These developments follow Thunes’ partnership with Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia (TDB) from November 2024. This collaboration aimed to facilitate international transactions for TDB’s clients in Mongolia, enabling them to transfer funds to overseas bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash pick-up points.

This collaboration came in response to Mongolia’s growing cross-border remittance flows, which are largely driven by Mongolian workers abroad and international trade activity. By joining the Thunes network, TDB was looking to offer more secure and efficient global payment options, improving access to international financial services for Mongolian customers.

In a separate development, in October 2024, Thunes announced the launch of its QR Code Payments solution, aimed at optimising the payment experience of customers who travel in the region of China.

