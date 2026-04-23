Thunes has extended its Direct Global Network to include real-time Pay-to-Bank services in New Zealand.

The expansion allows transfers in NZD to New Zealand bank accounts via direct API integration or existing Swift connectivity. The service covers both consumer and business transactions.

According to the official press release, New Zealand is in the process of upgrading its financial infrastructure to accommodate real-time digital trade and the growing gig economy. Real-time transactions in the country are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.3% through 2027, according to figures cited in the announcement.

The move adds New Zealand to Thunes' existing Asia-Pacific footprint, a region the company identifies as central to its network development. The Direct Global Network, which Thunes operates as a cross-border payments infrastructure, now reaches an additional market in the southern Pacific.

Infrastructure and compliance

Thunes' Direct Global Network is underpinned by two proprietary systems: the SmartX Treasury System, which the company describes as providing AI-driven forecasting and real-time liquidity management, and the Fortress Compliance Platform, backed by more than 50 licences worldwide. Both systems are applied to payments processed through the New Zealand corridor.

The combination of API-based connectivity and Swift interoperability is intended to lower the integration burden for network members, particularly those already operating on correspondent banking infrastructure.

For the Asia-Pacific region more broadly, the launch reflects ongoing demand for faster, more transparent cross-border payment corridors as digital commerce and workforce mobility continue to expand. Network members can now route NZD transactions through Thunes' infrastructure without relying on intermediaries beyond the existing connectivity options already in use.

Thunes holds payment licences across multiple jurisdictions, positioning the network to serve regulated corridors as compliance requirements in cross-border payments become more stringent globally. In addition, the company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.