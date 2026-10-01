The Paypers has launched the Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026, an industry guide featuring progress updates on A2A tech, interoperability, and partnerships.

Account-to-account (A2A) payments have skyrocketed in recent years. Tech developments, regulation, and an ever-growing demand for instant, cost-effective alternatives to card payments contribute to this growth.

Worldwide, A2A initiatives and real-time payment (RTP) systems are almost ubiquitous, and Open Banking and Open Finance tech-enabled product innovations are driving new A2A use cases. Juniper Research projections place A2A transaction value at USD 195 trillion by 2030 from USD 91.5 trillion in 2025.

In this context, A2A payments are expected to be increasingly used for business-to-business (B2B), payroll, and treasury transactions. On the consumer side, A2A payments move from peer-to-peer (P2P) to ecommerce and retail payments in several regions, challenging traditional payment methods and established card schemes.

A2A performs best for high-value purchases in travel, cars, energy, and government services, and for recurring billing in utilities, subscriptions, and iGaming. Immediate access, lower costs, and merchant preferences also contribute to this trend.

Why this report

The Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026 – Progress Updates: Insights into A2A Tech, Interoperability, and Partnerships offers a global overview of the ecosystem. Keeping in mind recent developments, the report helps readers everywhere navigate the complexities of the A2A payments space. It answers pressing industry questions and offers valuable strategies to help businesses succeed.

In this edition, The Paypers features industry experts, innovators, and ecosystem enablers for a diverse and informed look at A2A payments in 2026 and beyond.

Key themes and infographics featured

The Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026 is organised into six sections covering the global A2A payments landscape. It opens with a market overview and then features in-depth discussions on RTP infrastructure and scheme evolution, A2A technology enablers (Open Banking, Open Finance, and CBDCs), A2A payments interoperability and cross-border scaling, global A2A market landscape – local and regional developments, and regulations and fraud in A2A payments.

Some of the topics include:

· EPC's One-Leg Out (OLO) Instant Credit Transfer scheme and cross-border SEPA connectivity

· Canada's Real-Time Rail

· Open Banking for A2A payments cross-border growth

· The Digital Euro

· Challenges and approaches to A2A payments interoperability

In addition to educational articles and interviews with industry experts, the report includes two extensive infographics. The first details local and regional A2A schemes and rails, while the second highlights Open Banking and Open Finance-based A2A payments and technology providers globally, categorised by region of activity: North America, LATAM, Europe, APAC, MEA, and global.

As A2A payments gain relevance in the global financial landscape, understanding how regulation, tech, customer needs, and other key trends impact financial services is vital. Whether you’re a bank, fintech, PSP, merchant, or policymaker, we hope the Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026 gives you the insights to succeed in a sector evolving in real time.

Acknowledgement

The Paypers extends a heartfelt thank you to the report’s supporting partner Nurabal; our key media partners, MPE and the MRC; and our collaborators for their valuable contributions. In order of appearance, they are Nurabal, Payments Canada, Powens, Xryma Plc Group, Worldline, valantic and Roland Berger, Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory, Juniper Research, EPI Company, payabl., Arkwright Consulting, Nopan, and G2A.COM.

Download your free copy of the report now!