The Paypers has launched the Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025, an industry guide featuring insights into global trends, key players, partnerships, and the next phase of the A2A evolution.

Fuelled by technological innovation, regulatory updates, and a growing demand for faster and cost-effective alternatives to card payments, account-to-account (A2A) payments have gained significant momentum over the past several years, taking centre stage in many discussions and developments in the fintech industry. Looking at the flourishing of A2A initiatives and real-time payment (RTP) systems across the globe and coupling this with the successful innovation of products leveraging these infrastructures, such as Open Banking, we can see that global circumstances are favourable for enabling new A2A use cases at scale.

In this context, A2A payments are expected to be increasingly utilised for high-value transactions, as consumer trust builds up. This consolidated trust is anticipated to further support A2A payments’ transition from peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions to retail payments, challenging traditional payment methods and established card schemes – which currently dominate the market. Speed, reduced costs, and shifting merchant preferences also contribute to this trend.

Why this report

The main purpose of the Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025 – Unlocking Potential: Insights on Global Trends, Key Players, and Partnerships is to provide a global, comprehensive view of this ecosystem. It is designed to help readers navigate the complexities of the A2A payments space, addressing pressing industry questions and offering valuable strategies to help businesses in this sector succeed. As such, in this edition of the report, The Paypers has brought together industry thought leaders, innovators, merchants, and ecosystem enablers to offer a diverse and deeply informed look into the state of A2A payments in 2025 and beyond.

Key themes and infographics featured

The Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025 is organised into eight sections that offer a comprehensive view of the global A2A payments landscape. It opens with a market-level overview of where A2A payments stand today, followed by deeper dives into market readiness, consumer considerations, interoperability, and the overall evolution of the real-time payments ecosystem.

Next, the report analyses technologies that support A2A innovation, tackling key themes such as the role of Open Banking and Open Finance as catalysts for A2A payments growth – or the future of digital wallets and how they might reshape account-to-account commerce.

The next section presents regional perspectives on A2A payment rails and real-time infrastructures, providing relevant updates on the state of A2A in Europe, the US, and Canada. These are followed by practical perspectives on merchant adoption and modern use cases powering smarter payments.

The report also addresses fraud, a critical concern in an environment where instant also means irreversible, focusing on how AI-powered risk mitigation solutions can help prevent A2A payments fraud.

Alongside educational articles and interviews with industry experts, the report features two comprehensive infographics. The first details local and regional A2A schemes, while the second highlights Open Banking-based A2A payments and technology providers globally. These players are categorised based on their region of activity: North America, LATAM, Europe, APAC, MEA, and global.

As A2A payments become increasingly relevant in the global financial landscape, it is vital to understand how regulation, technology, customer needs, and other key trends drive transformation. So, whether you’re a bank, fintech, PSP, merchant, or policymaker representative, we truly hope the Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025 offers you the right insights into a sector evolving at instant speed.

Acknowledgment

The Paypers extends a heartfelt thank you to the report’s supporting partner PCMI, key media partner MPE, and collaborators for their valuable contributions – they are Edgar, Dunn & Company, Ivy, DIMOCO, MyBank, Eastnets, Nuvei, Worldline, ISX Financial, Yaspa, Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory, EPI Company, Bizum, PCMI, Payments Canada, Interchecks, Eneba, MPE, and INFORM.

Download the full report HERE and get your free copy of the report now.