Money movement company, TerraPay, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Whish Money to boost cross-border money transfers and digital payments for Whish users.

The new collaboration is part of the companies’ joint mission to foster financial inclusion and drive innovation across various markets. TerraPay can leverage its expansive global market access to allow sending and receiving cross-border payments, helping Whish’s clients to benefit from an upscale end-to-end remittance experience.

More about the partnership

TerraPay benefits from a global network that connects more than 3.7 billion mobile wallets and 7.5 billion bank accounts across the world. Whish can leverage TerraPay’s global presence to unlock new possibilities for users who want to send instant money to wallets and bank across in over 150 countries globally and benefit from a compliant and cost-effective alternative to regular remittance service providers.

The strategic partnership aims to help Whish customers access a global network and benefit from high-speed services, reliability in payments, and high security standards when operating cross-border transactions. At the same time, the companies have a common mission of delivering faster, simpler, and safer digital transactions, which can ultimately enhance financial literacy and inclusion.

What you need to know about TerraPay and Whish

Whish Money is a part of the Talaco Group formed in 2004 and is a licenced and regulated fintech by the Central Bank of Lebanon. Headquartered in this country, Whish also has offices in the US and the UAE, serving more than one million users across ten different countries. The company delivers a wide array of financial services, including versatile payment solutions and comprehensive merchant tools that can be leveraged by both individual clients and businesses.

At the same time, TerraPay’s mission is to simplify global money movement. The platform enables transactions in more than 150 receiving countries and 210 sending countries, connecting billions of mobile wallet accounts, bank accounts, and cards. Headquartered in the UK, the company aims to make cross-border transactions instant, reliable, and transparent.