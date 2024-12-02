Temu expands its partnership with Checkout.com





Following this announcement, the partnership will enable clients to benefit from an optimised and secure checkout experience through the use of Checkout.com’s global payment network and improved technology.

In addition, Checkout.com will also handle payments in over 30 markets in order to support a wide range of payment options, from major credit cards like Visa and Mastercard to digital wallets and regional solutions like Tamara.











More information on the Checkout.com x Temu partnership

By leveraging Checkout.com’s AI-driven payment optimisation engine, intelligent acceptance, and extensive global transaction insights, the partnership will focus on an improved payment performance and an overall enhanced checkout experience. At the same time, with local acquiring licences in the regions of France, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Checkout.com will also provide value to Temu merchants and customers, as well as quality affordable products with its global reach and expertise.

Furthermore, Checkout.com’s secure, stable, and convenient payment services will provide Temu’s merchants with the possibility to focus more on their core business while also ensuring an enhanced checkout experience for clients on the Temu platform. Both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.



