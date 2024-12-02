Digital payment gateway and financial solutions provider Telr has entered into a strategic collaboration with Peko to roll out Telr Incepta, a platform developed to support setting up businesses in the UAE.

By introducing Telr Incepta, the two companies seek to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the tools they require to improve how they manage their finances and operations.

Serving the needs of UAE SMEs

The platform offers a fully integrated ecosystem customised to meet the diverse needs of small businesses. Holding over 50 business services, the solution centralises essential functions, including allowing investors and entrepreneurs to set up their new companies in the UAE and enabling companies to simplify operations, manage expenses, and gain financial visibility.

Furthermore, among the key features of Telr Incepta, the company underlines company setup, bill payments, HR tools, corporate travel, eSIMs, software subscriptions, licence renewals, WhatsApp for Business, and automated reporting. According to the official press release, Telr Incepta is set to be available to over 30,000 of the company’s merchants operating across the UAE and all the markets where it operates.

Currently officially licensed and positioned to expand its capabilities, Telr plans to launch a series of features personalised to the evolving needs of the UAE market. Telr emphasised its commitment to simplifying digital commerce and offering entrepreneurs the tools to address their current issues. At the same time, representatives from Peko mentioned their company’s mission to build the rails for global entrepreneurs. The collaboration with Telr and the launch of Telr Incepta support how businesses across the UAE launch, run, and scale their operations. From setting up a company to managing payments, controlling expenses, and optimising operations, the two companies plan to equip founders with the solutions to develop more efficiently while meeting the demands of their users and the market.

In addition to payment processing, Telr also delivers a suite of financial and business tools built for the ecommerce sector. The company offers social commerce, QR payments, digital invoicing, BNPL, and flexible financing through Telr Finance, with every solution being tailored to the dynamic needs of online businesses.