TeamSystem has announced its partnership with global digital payments provider Checkout.com, aiming to power next-gen payments for its clients.

Following this announcement, the collaboration will support TeamSystem’s strategy to bring digital development to merchants and businesses, aligning with Checkout.com’s commitment to empowering companies to accelerate their growth in the digital economy.

In addition, by incorporating Checkout.com’s suite of solutions, TeamSystem has optimised its payments infrastructure. This modern solution is set to deliver improved operational efficiency, while also supporting evolving scheme requirements and regional compliance standards. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the TeamSystem x Checkout.com partnership

According to the official press release, at the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to improving payment performance. TeamSystem will be leveraging Checkout.com’s Intelligent Acceptance technology, which uses bespoke machine learning models to optimise transaction routing and drive higher acceptance rates, in order to help minimise failed transactions and unlock improved revenue across TeamSystem’s payment flows. At the same time, features such as real-time account updates, secure tokenisation, and advanced fraud protection will contribute to a faster, more reliable, and secure payment experience for TeamSystem’s diverse client base.

With plans to expand into Spain and France over the next 18 months, TeamSystem will continue to focus on sustained international growth. The partnership with Checkout.com will support this trajectory, while also giving TeamSystem the possibility to improve the payment capabilities offered to its customers across sectors.

Furthermore, as part of this collaboration, Checkout.com and TeamSystem are set to work closely with international card networks, including Visa and Mastercard, in order to ensure the solution meets the highest standards for acceptance, security, and performance across markets.