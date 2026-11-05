TBC Georgia launches palm payments for in-store purchases

TBC Georgia, part of London-listed TBC Bank Group, has launched palm payment, a biometric payment service that allows customers to make purchases by scanning their palm at participating merchants. Customers do not need a physical bank card, smartphone, or cash at the point of payment. The service links the unique characteristics of a customer's palm to the bank account they choose.

How palm payment works

To activate the service, customers complete a one-time registration at a location equipped with a dedicated palm scanner. They then use TBC Georgia's mobile banking app to scan a QR code and select the account they want to link to their palm. Once registered, customers can pay by scanning their palm at any participating partner location.

Biometric payments are gaining traction internationally as payment providers and retailers look for ways to make in-store transactions faster. Sandro Rtveladze, Retail Business Director at TBC Georgia, said palm payment is another step towards making everyday financial transactions simpler and faster for customers, and that the bank aims to bring global financial technologies to Georgia and turn them into practical services.

Expanding TBC Georgia's payments offering

The launch follows TBC Georgia's agreement with American Express to expand American Express card acceptance across Georgia. Under that deal, merchants working with TBC can accept American Express cards in stores and online, allowing local and international cardmembers to use their cards at a wider range of businesses in the country. American Express cards are accepted at more than 190 million merchant locations worldwide.

TBC Georgia says the two initiatives reflect its strategy of developing its payments offering and expanding choice for individuals and businesses. The bank operates across retail banking, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate and investment banking. Its parent, TBC Bank Group, serves 7.2 million monthly digitally active customers across Georgia and Uzbekistan.