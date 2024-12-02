Tazapay lands investments from Ripple and Circle

Tazapay, a cross-border payments infrastructure platform, has closed a Series B funding round.

The round was led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from other existing investors, January Capital and ARC180, and investment from Peak XV Partners, Ripple, Circle Ventures, Norinchukin Capital, and GMO VenturePartners.

Tazapay’s expansion

Tazapay offers local collection and payout features in over 70 markets, helping global enterprises and platforms across industries. The company processes over USD 10 billion in annual payment volume, growing at 300% YoY. The platform provides coverage across alternative payment methods, cards, payouts, stablecoins, and virtual bank accounts, together with high-level security and compliance across multiple jurisdictions and a fiat bridge for stablecoin settlements.

It supports regulated cross-border payment solutions for B2B marketplaces and fintechs. The company aims to further invest in modern payment rails, including RTPs, ACH, and stablecoins.

The company is licenced in Singapore, Canada, and the EU, with plans to expand further. Tazapay applied for licences in the UAE, the US, Hong Kong, and Australia, as well as in Singapore for a Digital Payment Token (DPT) licence. The platform aims to improve its payment technology, regulatory compliance, and global partnerships, enabling more developments in cross-border commerce.

The funds acquired in this round will be invested in building a global payment collection and payout infrastructure on modern rails. One of the key use cases this infrastructure serves is being the fiat bridge for stablecoins in emerging markets. The investment from Ripple and Circle reinforces Tazapay’s role in connecting TradFi with the digital currency industry. Additionally, the investments from GMO VenturePartners and Norinchukin Capital will support the company’s expansion in Japan. Leveraging these collaborations, Tazapay will offer local Japanese payment methods for its global customer base, creating a sales team in the country to help local enterprises scale worldwide.