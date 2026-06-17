SumUp has entered Canada as its 38th market with card readers and Payment Links for small businesses.

According to the official press release, SumUp's entry targets this segment with two core payment solutions designed to reduce operational friction for merchants.

The SumUp Go card reader enables merchants to process payments at the point of sale using a portable device requiring no monthly fixed costs or complicated setup procedures. In addition, Payment Links operate without hardware requirements, allowing merchants to collect payments remotely by generating secure links that can be distributed via text, email, or social channels.

Both products operate on SumUp's pay-as-you-go pricing structure, with separate rates applied to debit and credit transactions. The firm emphasises transparent, scalable costs that do not charge fixed monthly fees to users.

SumUp's Canadian expansion reflects several market conditions. Canada's payments market is forecast to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 15.92%. Cash usage has declined as digital payment adoption accelerates, particularly among small business operators seeking solutions aligned with their operational needs.

Strategic positioning in North America

Andrew Helms, Chief Executive Officer of SumUp North America, stated that the Canadian launch represents a continuation of the company's growth across the region. It was also noted that the company positions itself against legacy providers by emphasising transparent pricing and avoiding hidden costs that small merchants may encounter elsewhere.

SumUp operates on a direct feedback model from merchants, prioritising product features most requested by users rather than implementing functionality ahead of demonstrated demand. The firm has committed to expanding its Canadian product portfolio over time based on merchant feedback.

The launch occurs as Canada's small business sector continues modernising its payment infrastructure. Digital payment adoption has accelerated over recent years as merchants seek alternatives to traditional banking processors. SumUp's positioning emphasises simplification and accessibility over complex feature sets or mandatory hardware commitments.

Market context

SumUp's Canadian entry follows its expansion across the Americas region. The company operates across 38 markets globally, serving small businesses in multiple geographies. Canada represents a significant opportunity given its small business population and the ongoing shift towards digital payment methods.

The timing aligns with broader trends in merchant payments technology. Smaller retailers and service providers increasingly adopt point-of-sale solutions that offer flexibility and transparent pricing rather than traditional equipment leasing or long-term service agreements.

SumUp's launch represents another entrant in Canada's competitive payments landscape, where merchants can now access multiple fintech-led payment processors alongside traditional banking providers.