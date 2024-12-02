Stripe, a financial services company, has launched new products to accelerate the growth of German businesses during its event, Stripe Tour Berlin.

During the Stripe Tour in Berlin, the company’s annual gathering of business leaders in Germany, several new products and features were unveiled. These updates include access to growth capital through Stripe Capital, allowing businesses to use their Stripe transaction history to qualify for next-day financing. Additionally, Stripe supports over 25 new payment options, such as Wero and a new pay-by-bank method based on Europe’s open banking system. Increased fraud protection has also been implemented for SEPA payments with Stripe Radar.

Furthermore, Stripe announced that in 2026, German companies will have the ability to hold, transfer, and utilise balances in multiple currencies, including stablecoins, all through their existing Stripe accounts. Businesses in Germany can also benefit from Stripe’s AI features, which include the world’s first foundation model for payments and Smart Disputes.

Stripe collaborates with more than half of the DAX40, including companies like BMW, E.ON, Allianz, and SAP, as well as German tech firms such as DeepL, N26, and Celonis. On a global scale, Stripe processes over USD 1.4 trillion in payments annually.

Other developments from Stripe

In July 2025, Stripe announced that its Pay by Bank service would soon be introduced in France and Germany, marking an exciting expansion of its partnership with TrueLayer. This development followed the successful launch of the service in the UK, where it had already been embraced by numerous merchants.

This payment option allowed consumers to authorise purchases directly from their bank accounts, usually through biometric authentication. It eliminated the need to enter card details, making transactions smoother. According to Stripe representatives, this method offered lower transaction costs by bypassing traditional card networks.

Pay by Bank was supported by TrueLayer’s Open Banking infrastructure, which connected to a broad network of European bank accounts.