



As part of their collaboration, Trustly and Spreedly are set to equip merchants with full-service access to Pay by Bank to support optimised conversion rates and augment payment efficiency across regional and global markets. Additionally, the partnership enables businesses leveraging Spreedly to benefit from access to Trustly’s Pay by Bank features, in turn scaling Trustly’s market reach in the US.











The alliance with Spreedly comes just a few months after Trustly joined forces with BRP Systems, a provider of enterprise software and digital services for the fitness and wellness market. Through this partnership, BRP Systems was able to integrate Trustly’s Open Banking payment solutions into its platform, with the initiative aiming to improve recurring payment systems, increase operational efficiency, minimise costs, and meet customer needs and demands. At the same time, the move focused on boosting growth by optimising payment collection, scaling customer acquisition, and augmenting retention rates.





Optimising payments for merchants across the US

Through Spreedly’s range of payment gateways, merchants are set to be able to access Trustly’s platform without interruption to their existing payment infrastructure. Also, Trustly intends to direct the Pay by Bank pillar of Spreedly’s Open Payments platform, which is developed to serve the scaling demand for Pay by Bank solutions in the US and to utilise the capabilities of data and insights across the whole payment ecosystem. By teaming up, the two companies plan to centre their efforts on supporting merchants through scaled flexibility and intelligence.

Furthermore, the integration of Trustly’s Pay by Bank and account authentication features focuses on assisting merchant growth while ensuring secure and compliant payment processing. By merging Trustly’s bank connectors and risk engine and Spreedly’s dynamic transaction routing, the two companies seek to offer merchants minimised operational risk and augmented authorisation success. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from Trustly underlined that combining Trustly’s Pay by Bank offerings with Spreedly’s orchestration platform is set to equip merchants with a unified solution that enables them to decide on the most suitable payment methods to provide to their customers while mitigating the complexities associated with payment integrations. At the same time, Spreedly mentioned that joining forces with Trustly aims to improve payment flexibility and security, allowing merchants to meet the scaling need for efficient, data-driven payment solutions, while also optimising outcomes for the wider payment industry.